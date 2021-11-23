Patricia Ann Gilbertson, 88, of Bay City, died Sunday, November 21, 2021 at her home. She was born July 24, 1933 in Red Wing to Edward and Maud (Hutschson) Trulen. She grew up in the Red Wing and Trenton Township area, graduating from Red Wing Central High School in 1951. She then went on to work for a local lawyer until she married Norman Gilbertson on January 22, 1954 in Cresco, Iowa. Together they moved to Bay City where she raised two children. In her younger years she was a member of First Lutheran Church in Red Wing and she also taught Sunday school in Bay City.
Patricia helped her husband with his businesses, Gilbertson Sales and Services and the Red Carpet Night Club. She was responsible for the nightclubs musical bookings and the decorating. She was a wonderful cook who enjoyed art and reading.
She is survived by her children; Steve of Bay City and Diane Bulmer of Bay City; one brother, Thomas (Jaquelin) Trulen of Red Wing; and one niece, Evelyn.
She is preceded in death by her husband and her parents.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Burial will be at Bay City Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
