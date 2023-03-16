March 17, 1931 - March 15, 2023
RED WING, Minn. - Patricia Adolph, 91, Red Wing, Minn., died Wednesday, March 15, in St. Crispin Living Community.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a Mass of Resurrection at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 4, at Church of St. Joseph in Red Wing. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Arrangements by Mahn Family Funeral Home Bodelson-Mahn Chapel.
