Orvin “Orv” Burma

Orvin David Burma, 78 years of age, passed away on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Deer Crest Senior Living in Red Wing, MN. Known affectionately as Orv, he was born on November 21, 1944, in Mitchell, South Dakota, to the late Zenus and Hazel Burma. He was the youngest of five children. After graduating from Sunshine Bible Academy in Miller, South Dakota, Orv moved to the Twin Cities and eventually settled in Bloomington, Minnesota, where he married Nancy Miller. Together they raised two sons. He was an active father coaching little league baseball teams and taking frequent camping trips. He was the official breakfast cook while his kids were growing up.
In 1993, Orv married Carol Bauer where they lived on Lake Minnetonka in Mound, MN. Orv continued to enjoy many activities including biking, skiing, boating and traveling. He lived his life in faith and was involved in many activities at his church including the church choir, committees and men’s groups. Orv enjoyed a long career as a salesperson in the printing industry. After he convinced Carol to join him in retirement, they moved to Red Wing, Minnesota, where they enjoyed their days on the Mississippi River and found many new friends as members of the Elks Lodge.
Orv was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Mervin, his sisters Joanne and Jean. He is survived by his wife Carol, brother Harry, children Lance (Julie) Burma, Craig Burma, Vickie (Charles) Lehman and Lori (Andy) Ahlberg, 14 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. We will all miss his smile dearly.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 29 at 1:00pm at United Lutheran Church, 628 5th St, Red Wing, MN. A Celebration of Life will follow the service at the Elks Lodge, 306 W 4th St, Red Wing, MN.
