Norman Sampson

Norman Jerome Sampson, 89, of Red Wing, died Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Potter Ridge, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 6, 1932, in Bertha Township, Todd County, Minnesota to Millard and Ardella (Anderson) Sampson. He graduated from Browerville High School in 1950 and then served in the US Navy for four years. Following his discharge, he attended the University of Minnesota receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree in business. On March 22, 1958, he was married to the love of his life Adaline Lehmkuhl at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Wadena, Minnesota. They lived in Virginia, Minnesota where he started his banking career at First Northwestern Bank before moving to Red Wing in 1974. He served as president at Norwest Bank (now Wells Fargo) in Red Wing for 14 years, retiring in 1988. He was an active member and officer for various organizations including United Lutheran Church, Red Wing Kiwanis Club, Red Wing Lions Club, Red Wing Elks Lodge BPOE #845, Leo C. Peterson Red Wing American Legion Post #54, North Goodhue County Thrivent Chapter, and the Virginia Jaycees. He enjoyed golfing, boating, camping, and most of all spending time with his family, making many memorable cross-country family vacations.
Norm is survived by his wife of 64 years, Adaline; two children, Cheryl (Bill) Ware of White Bear Lake, MN and Greg (Sarah) Sampson of Chaska, MN; four grandchildren, Christina (David) Trudeau, Lauren (fiancé, John Chancellor) Ware, Miller Sampson and Benjamin Sampson; one sister, Karlyne Dorholt of Minneapolis, MN; and one brother, Roger (Sue) Sampson of Wisconsin Rapids, WI. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gary, Brian, and Dale Sampson; and sister, Carol Stechmann.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at United Lutheran Church in Red Wing, MN. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel and one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. Family requests that masks are worn during all events. Burial will be at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to United Lutheran Church, American Heart Association or the charity of your choice.
The family would like to express our heartfelt gratitude for the care and compassion provided by the Potter Ridge and St. Croix Hospice teams.
