Norma Louise Converse, 86, of Hager City, Wisconsin, entered her Heavenly Home on June 4, 2021 at the Mayo Clinic Red Wing Health System. She was born December 2, 1934, in Pana, IL to Edward and Elsie (Eggersmeir) Johnson. She was united in marriage to Bob Converse on January 11, 1958 and they eventually settled in Hager City, Wisconsin. Norma was a licensed registered nurse and spent many years as a nurse supervisor at St. John’s Hospital in Red Wing. Norma was a very caring person for every patient and person she made contact with. She loved and cared for family with great passion. Norma will be gravely missed by all. Her greatest joys in life were caring for people, her family and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Norma loved basketball, horse racing and traveling with her husband Bob, all over the United States, especially Alaska and Hawaii. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Bob of Hager City; sons, Wesley (Lillian) Converse of Red Wing, Kevin Converse of Hager City and Brian (Diane) Converse of Geneseo, IL; step-son, Norman (Cathy) Converse of Black River Falls, WI; step-daughter, Mary (Orin) Pengra; sister, Leola (John) Palko Springfield, IL and Erma McKinnie of Morrisonville, IL; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Vernita (Chester) Fesser, Helen (Melvin) Bruntjen, Alvin (Normadine) Johnson, Emma (John) Keiser, Esther (Jack) Osterholdt, Dwight and Amos Johnson and a step-son, David Converse. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Svea Lutheran Church with Rev. Dean Lundgren officiating. Visitation will be from 4:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, at Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel, Red Wing and for one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials are preferred to the church. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Norma L. Converse
