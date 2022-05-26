Norma Lou Hanson, 76, of Hager City, Wisconsin, died Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at the Mayo Clinic Health Systems, Red Wing. She was born October 11, 1945, in Red Wing, to Norman and Anna Lou (Voth) Lohman. She attended St. John’s Parochial School and was a 1964 graduate of Red Wing Central High School. On December 2, 1967, she was united in marriage to Jerome Hanson at St. John’s Lutheran Church, and they made their home in Hager City. She did daycare/babysitting out of her home for several years. After her boys were in school, she worked at Josten’s and later at Bob’s Business. Norma was a life-long member of St. John’s. Back in the day, she enjoyed bowling and even a game of golf. She inherited her mother’s gift of cooking and baking and she made the best cream cheese mints and Christmas cookies around. She also enjoyed making ceramics, crafts and cross-stitching and she loved seeing her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Jerome Hanson of Hager City; 2 sons, Jeff (Candy) Hanson of River Falls and Scott Hanson of Hager City; 3 grandchildren, Lindsey (Craig) Spencer, Logan (Katie) Hanson and Taylor Hanson; 3 great-grandchildren, Callie, Cole and Owen; 3 siblings, Lee (Bonnie) Lohmann of Red Wing, Lora (Jim) Gruber of Red Wing and Terry (Cindy “Yo Baby”) Lohman of Red Wing and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Karen Frederick. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, at Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel and for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Bethel Covenant Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Norma Hanson
