Nora Ann Starr, Maḣpiya Akan Inazin Win, “Standing on a Cloud Woman”, 69, of the Prairie Island Indian Community, died unexpectedly, Friday, November 4, 2022 at the Mayo Clinic - St. Mary’s Campus in Rochester.
She was born July 26, 1953 in Winnebago, Nebraska to Noah, Sr. and Blanche (Johnson) White. She graduated from Red Wing High School and went on to attend Brigham Young University. She later attended fashion design trade school in New York where she focused on Fashion Merchandising.
Ann was an active member of her community, serving multiple terms on Prairie Island Tribal Council. She was also a tribal administrator for many years. She also served on the pow wow committee, was a pow wow princess, and was familiar face on the pow wow trail. She worked at Treasure Island where she was as the bingo manager.
Ann enjoyed crafting, beadwork, and she kept beautiful scrapbooks. Most recently, she relaxed by coloring. For many years, Ann enjoyed traveling to rodeos with her husband Marvin. She like shopping and playing bingo. She especially loved dogs.
She is survived by her three children, Christopher Red Elk, Jr., Jeffrey Burr, and Amanda Burr; grandchildren; Antoni, Selina, Teagan and Bubba; great-grandson, Dallas; sister, Debi White; brother, Jim Red Eagle; she was also blessed with many godchildren, nieces, nephews, and Hunka family; Tooky Brady, Amber Old Horn, Jodie Archabault, Poncho Brady, Denny Medicine Bear, Phillip Whiteman, Darrell Goodwill, Pauline Cherino, Bev Larvie Medhaug, Odie Bentley, Johnny & Terrie Johnson, Posie Johnson, Paul & Vera Dressen, Delores Buck, Pat Bad Hand; many other adopted family; and her best friend, Nancy Mendoza.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Marvin; siblings, Albert, Mary, David, Noah, Sandee
Funeral service will be Monday, November 7, 2022 at 12 p.m., noon at the Prairie Island Community Center. Procession from the Tipsy Turtle will be 3:30 p.m., Saturday, followed by the visitation which will continue at the Community Center until the time of the service on Monday. Meal and prayer services begin at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday evening. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
