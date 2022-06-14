Nona Nelson

Nona Jean Nelson, 89, of Red Wing, died Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Tinta Wita Tipi Senior Living, Welch. She was born on November 30, 1932, in Red Wing to Russell and Louise (Lovegren) Salmonson. She graduated from Red Wing High School in 1950. She was married to Robert Nelson and they later divorced. She worked at LaGrange Shoe Company, Spurgeons Store and her and Robert owned and operated Red Wing Cab Company before she started working at Goodhue County becoming the County Assessor for 30 years. She was a member of First Lutheran Church, Red Wing Senior Center, and Red Wing Port Authority where she served as president and secretary. She was a union representative for AFSCME, belonged to the Democratic National Party, ran for House of Representative and for a number of years was campaign manager for Steve Murphy.
She is survived her children, Valerie (Brian) Densmore of Excelsior Spring, Missouri, Craig (Deb Dirk) Nelson of Medford, Wisconsin, Douglas (Lynda Sack) Nielson of Red Wing; five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one brother, Robert Salmonson of Red Wing, one sister, Linda (Mel) Brown of Otho, Iowa; brother-in-law, Leland Henke of Niobrara, Nebraska along with nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Wanda Henke and one sister-in-law, Peg Salmonson.
Funeral will be 11 a.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022, at First Lutheran Church in Red Wing with Reverend Arthur Sharot officiating. Burial will be at the Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel and at the church for one hour prior to the service. Memorials are preferred to The Wanda [Salmonson] Henke Memorial Library, Nebraska Indian Community College, 745 North River Road, Niobrara, NE. 68760, the Red Wing Senior Center or the Leo C. Peterson American Legion Post #54.
