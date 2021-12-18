Neil Russell Hanson, 79, of Red Wing, died peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family, on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at his home. He was born May 8, 1942 in Red Wing to Russell and Margie Hanson. He attended Red Wing Central High School and went on to serve in the National Guard for 7 years. He worked at the S. B. Foot Tannery for a few years before joining his father in the family business, Hanson Mower Sales and Service. He took over the business when his father’s health failed, which he owned and operated in the Old West Main district for many years. He later retired from Menards. Neil loved to work with his hands fixing and building things. He enjoyed the outdoors, camping and traveling. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and his dog, Mia. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Wendy; children, Tim (Ann) Hanson, Kerry (Katie) Nystuen, Troy (Lisa) Nystuen, Nicole Smith, Shelly (Paul) Siewert, and Brent (Rowena) Hanson; 17 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Jean Simanski. He is preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Dawn Hanson; a sister, Beverly Massett and 2 brothers-in-law, Robert Simanski and Dean Massett. A memorial service will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel with Reverend Justin Boeding officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Burnside Cemetery at a later date. Memorials preferred to Red Wing Mayo Clinic Hospice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Neil R. Hanson
