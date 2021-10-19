Nathan Bradley Hase

Nathan Bradley “Nate” Hase, 35, of Red Wing, died tragically on Sunday, October, 17, 2021, as the result of a motor vehicle accident. He was born in Red Wing on July 12, 1986, to Bradley and Kristen (Jurgensen) Hase. He played tennis for Red Wing High School, where he graduated in 2004. He attended St. Cloud State University and returned to Red Wing and began working at Flint Hills. In 2012, the love of his life, Adalie was born. They loved to play mini golf together, go to the park, ride bike, take trips to Target, and go swimming. Nate enjoyed hunting and fishing, golfing and teaching Adalie to golf, and softball. He was a fan of the Minnesota Vikings and the Golden Gophers. He was outgoing and friendly, always making new friends wherever he went. He was very loyal to his friends and protective of his mom.
He is survived by his daughter, Adalie, parents, Bradley (Christy) Hase and Kristen Jurgensen (John Castner); brothers, Brady (Emily) Hase and Alex Castner; stepsisters, Sydney and Victoria Wood; grandfather, Keith (Linda) Hase; nieces and nephews, Brystol, Harlow, and Tenzin; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Dale and Pauline Jurgensen; paternal grandmother, Maryann (Bob) Strusz.
Visitation will be from 12 until 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. A reception will follow from 3 until 7 p.m. at the Red Wing Golf Course. Memorials are preferred to a GoFundMe page created for Addie’s college fund and future endeavors that can be found at https://gofund.me/ef9a2830. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
