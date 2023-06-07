Nancy Robinson

Nancy Blanche Robinson (née Koplin/Bischoff)
August 18, 1939 - May 31, 2023
Nancy Blanche Robinson passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at age 83.
The daughter of Julius and Blanche Koplin, Nancy was the youngest of six children. A wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she will be dearly missed by her loved ones.
Nancy, born in Red Wing, Minnesota, nurtured a great love for her hometown. She grew up working in the Red Owl grocery store owned by her parents and was a proud graduate of Red Wing High School. She treasured her older siblings and especially admired her older brother Bob, a Korean War veteran. Nancy was an accomplished musician, playing both flute and piano. She was passionate about swimming and later worked as a lifeguard.
Nancy was a woman of many talents and shared these skills with others through a variety of pursuits throughout her life. She graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in dental hygienics and would later work as a dental hygienist, store owner, realtor, receptionist for a law firm, worked for the Minnesota Secretary of State, and was a secretary for Congressman John Kline. She spent her life in service to her community, her family, and her church.
Her greatest joy was spending time with family. Nancy married Tyrus Bischoff Jr. in 1961, and they had four children together: Tyrus III, Robert, Matthew, and Michelle. She later became a grandmother to Blake, Bailey, Brynne, and Amelia, and enjoyed many happy days with her children and grandchildren at her lakeside home.
In 2005, Nancy married the love of her life, Gordon Robinson, and gained stepchildren, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren whom she cherished. Nancy and Gordy made their home in Minnesota and Texas, traveling, visiting family, and enjoying the best of their golden years together.
Nancy was loved by all she met. She was warm, inviting, and everyone she interacted with felt seen and cherished. Her love for God and her family was inspiring, and the sunshine she brought to others’ lives will be missed. She is survived by her adoring husband Gordon Robinson, brother-in-law Don Fimon, sister-in-law Vivian Koplin, sister-in-law LaRayne Johnson, brother and sister in-law Curtis and Nancy Robinson, and her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Nancy’s life was held at Riverwood Covenant Church in Greenfield, MN, at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 5, 2023. Visitation began an hour earlier at 10:00 a.m. Lunch was served after the service and followed by internment at the Bailey Station Cemetery in Big Lake Township, MN.
The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to www.thepetersonchapel.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.