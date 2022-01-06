Nancy L. Kasa

Nancy Lynn Kasa, 78, of Red Wing, died Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Bayview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born November 24, 1943 in St. Paul to Richard and Geraldine (Perham) Floyd. She grew up in Eveleth and graduated from Eveleth-Gilbert High School. She married Harland Kasa in July 13, 1963 in Ely. They later divorced. When her children were mostly grown, she attended the University of Wisconsin, River Falls where she earned her bachelor’s degree. She moved to Red Wing in 1990 and worked as a social worker for Goodhue County for 25 and a half years. Following her retirement, she continued to work part time for the county supervising parental visits. She also volunteered at the Red Wing food shelf and Care Clinic. She enjoyed reading and traveling to her grandchildren’s activities. She liked to take her grandchildren to theater, ensuring them a diverse cultural experience. She was also a great cook. Motivated and self-assured, Nancy could do anything she put her mind to. She is survived by her 3 sons, Harland (Darcey) Kasa, Jr. of Seville, Ohio, Scott Kasa of Wyoming, Minn., and Kristofer (Jessica) Kasa of Cannon Falls; 7 grandchildren, Amanda, Samantha, Clarice, Jordan, Braden, and Morgan; sister, Susan (Stan) Germek; brothers, Richard (Toni) Floyd and Theodore (Marsha) Floyd, all of Ely, Minn. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Kathleen Trumbell; two nephews, Joshua and Lucas Floyd; niece, Kerry Steurski; and a grandson, Michael Burkey. Memorial service will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at the Mahn Family Funeral Home with Debby Bradley officiating. Visitation will be 1 hr. prior to the service at the funeral home. Masks required. A live-stream of the service will begin at 1p.m. on the Mahn Family Funeral Home Facebook page. A celebration of life will also be held for Nancy this summer. Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Nancy L. Kasa
