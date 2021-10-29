Myron L. Hoitomt
Passed away peacefully October 18th 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his daughter Brenda Bemis, son Brian Hoitomt and parents Gordon and Viola Hoitomt. Myron is survived by his wife of 64 years Janice Hoitomt; daughters Rhonda (Terry) Ellefson & Sherri Hoitomt (Sherri Lilienthal); daughter in law Katie Hoitomt and brother LaVerne (Peg) Hoitomt; 8 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at his home in the summer of 2022.

