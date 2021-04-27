Muriel Weber

Muriel H. Weber, 77, of Mantorville, MN passed away peacefully on April 22, 2021 at the Mayo Clinic Saint Mary’s Campus in Rochester, MN.
A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1904 Mantorville Ave N Kasson, MN, with Father John Lasuba officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 26, 2021 at Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 801 7th St SE in Kasson, and one hour prior to the service at the church. The Rosary will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, followed by the Vigil Rite. Inurnment will be in St. Margaret cemetery in Mantorville, MN with a luncheon to follow at Holy Family Catholic Church.
You are invited to join a live stream of the funeral mass on the Czaplewski Facebook page starting at 10:50 a.m.; https://www.facebook.com/Czaplewski-Family-Funeral-Homes-Crematory-336420016774213/.
To share a special memory or condolence please visit www.czaplewskifuneralhomes.com, Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 801 7th St SE Kasson, MN 55944 (507)634-6510. Blessed be her memory.
