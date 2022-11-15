Monie R Landry, 84, of Cannon Falls, MN, passed away at home on November 10 surrounded by her loved ones.
Monie was born July 23, 1938 in Ellsworth, WI to Russell and Evelyn Ames. She married Richard W Landry on April 20, 1957. They shared a lifetime of love together. He preceded her in death in 2006.
Mom/Monie was an amazing and incredible woman. She was accepting of all and generously gave love and friendship to everyone she met.
Her family grieves her loss and are comforted knowing that Monie and Dick are together again and gloriously happy.
Monie is survived by her four children and children-in-law:
Laurie Landry, Michael and Susan Landry, Daniel and Sally Landry, Michelle and Daniel Novotny; 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren; her sister and husband, Jane and Gene Schommer; also Don Landry, Larry and Jane Landry, Arlene Peterson, Cal and Terri Landry, many nieces and nephews, relatives, and dear friends. All of whom she loved and touched deeply. She will forever be in our hearts.
Please join us to celebrate Monie’s full life:
Visitation on Friday, December 2, from 4:00 pm-7:00 pm
Celebration of Life and Service on Saturday, December 3 at 11:00 am
Location for both gatherings is Urland Lutheran Church, 6940 County 9 Boulevard, Cannon Falls, MN
It is a country church about 7 miles south of Cannon Falls
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Minnesota.com
