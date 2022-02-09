Mildred Marie Betcher, 90, of Red Wing, died on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at the St. Crispin Living Community in Red Wing. She was born in Diamond Bluff, WI on January 17, 1932, to Nicholas and Marie (Hynding) Peterson and grew up in the area and attended country schools. She worked as a nanny and at Ted’s Café where she met her husband, Walter Betcher. They were married on September 8, 1951 in Hay Creek and farmed in Welch for many years. After retirement, they moved to Red Wing in 1987. Mildred enjoyed canning, gardening, sewing, and teaching her children how to cook. She was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church, where was involved in the church quilting group. She is survived by her seven children, Janet (Chet) Eastman of Cameron, WI, Marv (Jaci) Betcher of Vermillion, Joyce (Mike) Poole of Red Wing, Marilyn (Chuck) Lawrence of Le Center, Wayne (Cindy) Betcher of Welch, Sue Ide (Jim Turek) of Hastings, and Bob (Sue) Betcher of Hastings; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter; eight siblings; and granddaughter, Brenda Diercks. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Concordia Lutheran Church with Reverend Tyge Zucker officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Burnside Cemetery in Red Wing. Memorials are preferred to Concordia Lutheran Church. Funeral arrangements by the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel.
Mildred M. Betcher
