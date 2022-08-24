Mildred Elaine Mehrkens

Mildred ‘Millie’ Mehrkens, 81, passed away on August 12, 2022 at Peakview Assisted Living in Aurora, CO, near her daughters. Colorado being a temporary home as of the past year, Millie spent the majority of her adult life living in Goodhue, MN and the last few years living in Lake City with husband Glen.
Millie was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. The passion Millie demonstrated for her faith in Jesus and her connection to family and friends were the cornerstones of her presence here on earth.
As a dedicated servant for Christ, Millie believed strongly her purpose sat within honoring others through her actions and sharing the word of the Lord. By way of ministries throughout her life, Millie brought her talents and gifts to places such as Chile, South America; Soldotna, AK; and Appalachia, VA. While traveling to share Christ with others brought her joy, Millie also was active within her home churches over the years and graced several congregations with her gifts of singing, playing the piano/organ, and volunteering in leadership positions.
Early in life, Millie graduated with an undergraduate teaching degree in English and music from the University of Wisconsin at River Falls, and a master’s degree in English. Millie exuded fervor for teaching English, enjoyed creatively writing, and was incredibly well read. There was never a missed opportunity to share her keen eye for written and spoken words through teaching middle school, high school and beyond. As a high school choir director, she also shared her passion for music over the years with many students. Later in life, Millie graduated with a degree in piano tuning from UWRF. As a gifted musician, Millie loved performing, playing at church, and enjoyed attending fine art performances. In her final career working for the News Record in Zumbrota, Millie took photos and wrote for the local paper as a talented editor.
To Millie’s family, she was a beloved daughter, a devoted spouse, a precious sister, an avid supporter of her daughters, a cheerleader to her grandchildren, and a superior host of all holidays and events. To Millie’s friends she was a prayer warrior, a compassionate mentor, and was always ready for a cup of coffee and the time to listen as long as needed.
She was preceded in death by father; Woodrow Gustafson, mother; Ruth (Lindh) Gustafson, and granddaughter; Keira Harrison.
Millie leaves behind her loving husband, Glen of 49 years, her two daughters; Ann Brinkman (Barry) of Aurora, CO, and Karen Harrison of Aurora, CO, her four grandchildren; Hannah, Haley, Will, and Kasja, two sisters; Shirley (Eric) Bollin, and Arlene Freewalt, two nephews; Chris Bollin and Joe Freewalt, and one niece; Leslie Bollin. Visitation will be held 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 17th 2022, with funeral starting at 10:00 a.m., lunch to follow.
Red Wing First Covenant Church
2302 Twin Bluff Rd.
Red Wing, MN 55066
Burial will take place after lunch at the Evergreen Cemetery in Goodhue, MN.
Memorial preference is to Alaska Christian College or the donor’s choice:
Alaska Christian College
35109 Royal Place
Soldotna, AK 99669
