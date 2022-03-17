Michelle DuRen

Michelle Margaret DuRen, 46, of Lake City, died unexpectedly on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 at her home. She was born November 28, 1975, in Red Wing, to John and Margaret (Wedde) DuRen. She grew up and attended school in Red Wing, Class of 1994. She had two sons, Eric and Ronald. For many years, she worked as a bartender in the area, always friendly and smiling. She was a caregiver in many aspects of her life, not only for family but as an LPN and CNA. Michelle was a huge MN Vikings fan, and she and her life-long partner of 12 years, Mark, loved their “football Sundays” together. Camping and attending WE Fest were always a hi-light for Michelle and something she looked forward to. She was also blessed to be a grandma and loved her grandson.
She will be dearly missed by her sons, Eric DuRen and Ron Schumacher, Jr. both of Red Wing; her grandson, Marshall DuRen; fiancé, Mark Muenzhuber of Lake City and his children, Kaylee, Andrew, Jenna and Emilee; her siblings, Richard DuRen of New Jersey, Sheri (Bill) Detlefsen of Lake City, Laura (Rowdy) Bundy of Red Wing and Sean (Jeri) DuRen of Hager City, many nieces and nephews, and her BF cat, Fozzie.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a nephew, Kirk.
Burial will take place Monday, March 7, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Bay City Cemetery in Bay City, Wisconsin, where she will be laid to rest next to her parents. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the West Side Tavern in Wabasha from 1-5 p.m.
