Michael Welt died May 17, 2021, peacefully in his home. A resident of Hager City, Wisconsin, Mike was born Oct. 9, 1960, in Red Wing, MN, to Dennis and Rebecca (Grabow) Welt. He was a 1979 graduate of Ellsworth High School and attended the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. He worked for more than 38 years at Hager City Telephone, later called Bevcomm. Whether it was hunting and fishing or riding his vintage snowmobiles, Mike enjoyed being outdoors. His favorite way to pass the time was on his Harley. Most of all, he loved being with with his family, especially his grandkids.
He is survived by his wife, Lori; 2 daughters, Cassie (Matt) and Kristi (Brian); grandchildren, Rowen and Clarke; sister, Camilla (Daniel) Martin; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law and father-in-law.
A private family burial will be held. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
