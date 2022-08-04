Michael Terry Galvin, age 78, of Red Wing, died Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at the Lake City Care Center. He was born July 23, 1944 in Red Wing, Minnesota to Marvin “Red” and Elnora (Nielsen) Galvin. Michael graduated in 1962 from Red Wing Central High School. He attended the University of Minnesota and the University of Mankato until he was drafted into the Army in 1965. After serving honorably in Vietnam, he was discharged from the Army in 1967. On September 21, 1968, he married Marcia Reinhardt in Nelson, Wisconsin. Michael worked for Ralston Purina in Hager City, Wisconsin for 35 years. He was a huge Vikings fan. Michael also enjoyed attending grandkids sporting events and going camping.
He is survived by his wife, Marcia; daughter, Sarah (Wayne) Bailey; son, Christopher Galvin; grandchildren, Alexis and Heath Bailey; sister, Sue (Darwin) Reeck; nephew, Shane (Heidi) Reeck; and several step-brothers and step-sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin “Red” and Elnora Galvin; and his brother, Gerald Galvin.
Memorial Service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
