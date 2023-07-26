Michael Seifert

Michael Gene Seifert, 37, of Red Wing, died unexpectedly Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Mayo Clinic Hospital, St Marys Campus in Rochester. He was born on September 17, 1985, in Red, Wing, to Ted and Karen (Larson) Seifert. After graduating from Red Wing high school in 2007, he spent many years working at ProAct. He enjoyed participating in the classes offered, and soon became popular among his peers. Michael really enjoyed being out in the community, shopping at various stores, enjoying a plethora of foods, and often shaking hands with other diners. He was a young man, who certainly knew what he wanted, when he wanted it, and how he wanted it and wasn’t shy making it known. Michael had a strong-willed spirit whose resilience to live surpassed and amazed all those around him! His charismatic smile could light up a room.
He is survived by his parents, Ted and Karen; one brother, Jason Seifert, of Los Angeles, CA; two sisters, Lisa, Seifert of Seattle, WA and Dina (Wayne) Nelson of Zimmermann, MN; three nephews, many cousins, aunts, and uncles. He is also survived by his companion/interpreter of 16 years and many wonderful nurses that took such loving care of him over the years. He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Funeral service will be 11 AM Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Burial will be at the Burnside cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 PM to 7 PM Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at the funeral home, and for one hour prior to the service.
