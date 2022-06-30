Michael Lockerby

Michael J. Lockerby, 77, of Red Wing, was called to his eternal home by the Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. He was born July 29, 1944, to Jay and Marian (Gullickson) Lockerby in Palm Springs, California. His family moved to Red Wing in 1947 until 1954, when they moved to Salem, Oregon, graduating from North Salem High School in 1962. He received degrees from Pacific Lutheran University and Luther Theological Seminary in Saint Paul. Mike’s life work was being a parish pastor, serving at Holden and Dale congregations in rural Kenyon, from 1978 to 2009. What a blessed and holy joy for a pastor!
Mike is survived by his wife, Kalo; children, Joy Lockerby of Seattle, WA, Jonathan Lockerby of Mpls, Mark and Kari McCrady of Whitefish, MT and grandchildren, Linnea and Gavin McCrady; friends, Matt and Shelly Spitzer; grandsons, Brandon and Logan McCrady; two brothers, Hugh (Diana) Lockerby and Frank (Cindi) Lockerby; brothers-in-law, Jim (Sandy) Brandley and Steve (Annie) Brandley; sister-in-law, Debbie (Bill) Coakley; mother-in-law, Mary Leach; 1 aunt, and several nephews, nieces, and cousins among other family members. Michael was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Concordia Lutheran Church in Red Wing with Reverend Tyge Zucker officiating. Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Concordia Lutheran Church and one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Burial will be at the Dale Lutheran Church Cemetery in rural Kenyon. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Concordia Lutheran Church, First Choice Clinic, or to an organization of the donor’s choice. Arrangements handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel.
