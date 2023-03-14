Michael Knopick

Michael Howard Knopick, 76, of Red Wing, Minn. passed away, Thursday, March 9, 2023 after a 424-day gallant effort to defeat lung cancer.
He taught his family many lessons during his lifetime, including the value of hard work. He gave more than 100% in everything and was the first to start and the last to finish. He was proud of the fact that he never retired. He worked right up to his diagnosis in January of 2022.
He was born June 2, 1946, in Red Wing, to Leonard and Cecelia Knopick. He graduated from Red Wing Central High School, class of 1964. He worked at the movie theater and drive in theater. He was drafted into the U.S. Army on November 16, 1965 and served in the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged on November 8, 1967. When people thanked him for his service he would say, “I was proud to do it.” Upon returning home, he was the manager at the Red Wing VFW and worked for Fleischmann Malting Company. After that, he began a job that he loved with Royce Lynner; Knopick and Lynner Painting and Taping. They were quite proud of being known as “Drip” and “Drop” throughout Red Wing. None of us ever knew which was which.
On July 12, 1969 he married Rita Korsten. They had 2 daughters, Leah and Lory. He was blessed with two grandchildren, Alison and Michael. He loved his family more than anything and loved helping them with all of their projects. He always had a tool for everything.
Among the many who will feel his loss deeply are his wife of 54 years, Rita; daughters, Leah (Brian) Dietz, Lory Knopick and Brian Bygd; his grandchildren, Alison (Nathan) Kelly and Michael Dietz; his honorary sons, Patrick Lynner and Aaron Lynner; his sister, Kathleen (Jack) Lindstrom; sister-in-law, Arlys Knopick; brothers-in-law, Lance (Terri) Korsten, Niles (Mary) Korsten, and Kim (Sandy) Korsten; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donald Knopick; and niece, Ann Siebenaler.
The family is honoring Mike with a private service and burial. You can honor his memory with a donation to the Noontime Kiwanis Flower Basket Fund or Riverbluff Humane Society. Arrangements with the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodleson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.