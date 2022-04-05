Michael J. “Mike” McGrath

Michael “Mike” McGrath, age 75 of Hastings, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Friday morning, April 1, 2022.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 11, 2022, at Church of St. Joseph in Miesville, with Father James Notebaart officiating. Interment will follow at the parish cemetery.
Family and friends are cordially invited to a visitation from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, and also for one hour prior to Mass on Monday, all at church.
Mike’s family would like to especially thank Mayo Clinic Hospice of Red Wing for their love and care they provided to Mike and his family during the last three weeks.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Mayo Clinic Hospice ~ Red Wing, American Cancer Society, or to the donor’s choice in Mike’s memory.
For guestbook and further information, please visit www.hastingsmnfuneral.com
Arrangements are being completed by Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel of Hastings.
