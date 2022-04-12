Michael J. Cole

Michael Jay Cole, 67, of Stockholm, WI died on Friday, April 1, 2022 at his home. He was born June 29, 1954 in Indiana; son of Herman and Charlotte (Hey) Cole. His father was in the military so Michael traveled all over the word as a child. From Germany to Indiana to Hawaii to South Korea and many place in between. Later, Michael joined the military and served as a heavy equipment operator in the US Air Force. Michael worked for American Hoist for many years at their various locations. On July 9, 1983 he married Kathleen Kernstock in Bay City, MI and the couple relocated to WI. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, giving new life to discarded items, but most of all, he enjoyed his family and took pride in their accomplishments. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen; step-sons, Michael (Karina Kosberg) Kernstock Sr., and John Kernstock; 8 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren; siblings, Stephen (Tami) Cole, Ronald (Lisa) Cole, Mary Beth (Lew) Corya, Nancy (Jeff) Christman, Carol (Philllpe) Ruiz, Jon Cole and Susan (Shawn) Cole McFarland; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Debbie Ann Cole. Memorials services will be held at a later date. Goodrich Funeral Home in Durand, WI is assisting the family. To express on-line condolences, visit obituaries at www.goodrichfh.com
