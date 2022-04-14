Michael A. Owen

Michael Anthony Owen, “Tasuɳka Sapa hoka Wicaṡta” of Prairie Island, started his journey Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester. He was born March 12, 1957 in Red Wing to Amos and Ione Owen. He grew up on Prairie Island and was raised by his grandmother Mae James. He attended school in Red Wing before attending Bishop Hare Boarding School in Rosebud, South Dakota. He then moved to New York and lived with his sister and brother-in-law. She appreciated the sense of family he brought to her home. While in New York he pressed records at K-Tel Records. He also experienced his first of 3 hurricanes.
Mike returned to Prairie Island to start his own family and to hit the pow wow trail, traveling the country singing. He was a founder of the original Prairie Island Singers. That drum took him all over the country. He worked as an electrician with his brother, Art. They also played a lot of softball together. He was very proud of his brother, Art’s company, Dakota Communications Wiring and that they did the wiring for Jackson Tower and Galtier Plaza in the Twin Cities.
In the 90’s he began staying closer to home and he ran the Marina for Treasure Island until his retirement in 2000. Following his retirement, his family began to grow with the addition of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mike made sure they never went without. They were all given many gifts and treats from their grandpa.
He was an avid Twin’s fan and enjoyed going to the ball park. He also enjoyed classic cars and showing his cars at car shows all over the country. In his later years, he wintered in Florida.
He is survived by his children; Jenny Owen, Nick (Billie) Western Boy, Brandon (Sarah) Owen and Kyle (Becky) Hinsch, all of Prairie Island; grandchildren, Savannah, Tristyn, Mason, Jada, Jaysalynn, Derrick, Kahlan, Brandon Jr., Benjamin, Dominic, Aniyah, Aiden, Autumn and Shenal; great-grandchildren, Zayden and Koah; siblings, Raymond Owen, Clifford Owen, Duane “Duff” (Timya) Owen and Dwight Wells; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by grandparents, Art and Mae James; parents, Amos and Ione; siblings, Brenda, Art, Linda, Hepi, Floyd Hand; and one granddaughter, Shelby Hinsch.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Sunday, April 17, 2022 at the Prairie Island Community Center. Visitation will begin 4 p.m., Friday, April 15, 2022 and will continue until the time of the service. Burial will be at the Prairie Island Community Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
