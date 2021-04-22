Michael A. Hermerding

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY... Relative humidity values dropping to between 15 and 25 percent along with west-southwest winds between 10 and 20 mph will result in elevated fire weather conditions today. Check with the DNR or your county for any burning restrictions before doing any outdoor burning. Use caution with off-road vehicles or equipment that can create a spark and start a fire. Extinguish and dispose of cigarettes properly.