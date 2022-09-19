Meredith “Jo” Severson

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, southeast and southwest Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The lowest visibilities are expected primarily out of the core Twin Cities metro area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&