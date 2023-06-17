Melvin Smith

Melvin “Uncle Bobby” LeRoy Smith, 92, of Red Wing, died Thursday, June 15, 2023 at St. Crispin Living Community. He was born Oct. 18, 1930, in Houston, MN to LeRoy and Grace (Kragness) Smith. His family moved to Red Wing in 1947 where he attended school. He worked at Nybo’s for over 10 years and the Jewel Nursery in Lake City for 20 years. After retiring in 1995 he moved to Goodhue. He later moved to Cannon Falls with his sister, Dorothy and then to Jordan Towers in Red Wing. Melvin enjoyed reading and writing, fishing, tending to his rose garden, listening to country music and watching westerns but his greatest joy was seeing his little nieces and nephews and later his great-nieces and nephews.  He is survived by nieces & nephews, Terrie Bee, Robert (Kirstan) Hall, Candis (Byron) Novek, Lenny (Jolenne) Jamison, Jonathan (Tricia) Jamison, Lance Jamison and many great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Ralph Babler and siblings, Paul and Gary Babler, Kathleen Hall and Dorothy Jamison.  Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 30, 2023 at Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Bush Cemetery in Winona.

