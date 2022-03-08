Melroy Hokanson

Melroy Jerald Hokanson, 91, of Cannon Falls, died Saturday, March 5, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his wife and three sons.
He was born August 16, 1930, in Wastedo, Minn., to Thore and Minnie (Karlstad) Hokanson.
Melroy graduated from Kenyon High School in 1948.He served as a Corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, from 1952-1953.
On August 13, 1955, he was united in marriage to Leah Mae Alice Ohnstad. Shortly after their marriage, they purchased a farm in White Rock, where they reside today. Together, they raised three sons.
Melroy worked as a cabinet maker and farmed part-time until his kidney transplant in 1991. He and Leah also owned rental properties, which brought much enjoyment in their later years.
Melroy and Leah enjoyed traveling, with Branson and Florida being two of their favorite destinations. He had a deep love for all of his grandchildren and had a mischievous playful manner of always letting them win in their various games. Melroy was a true man of God, who lived his faith in everything he did and said.
Melroy is survived by Leah, his wife of 66 years; sons Melroy Jr. (Michele), Mitchell (Donna), and Mark (Dawn); and grandchildren Ben (Tiffany), Heather (Lauren), Joshua (Julia), Linsey (Ben), Stephanie (Chris), and Andrea (Tanner); and seven great-grandchildren. He also is survived by brothers, Harlan (Bonnie) and Gary (Marlene), as well as sisters Marleen Beckman (Larry) and Kathy Hauschildt (Jerry).
Melroy was preceded in death by his parents, Thore and Minnie, and brothers Roger and Paul.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 14 from 5-8 pm at Lundberg Funeral Home, Cannon Falls. Funeral service will be on Tuesday, March 15 at 11:00 am, with visitation from 10-11:00 am, at True North Church, Cannon Falls. This service will be live-streamed and available under Melroy’s obituary at www.LundbergFuneral.com. Interment with military honors will follow at the Cannon Falls Cemetery.
Arrangements by Lundberg Funeral Home, Cannon Falls. www.LundbergFuneral.com.
