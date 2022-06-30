On May 18th, 2022, Melissa Michele Placzek (Leisa), loving wife, mother of two girls and grandmother of 3 girls, passed away at the age of 50.
Melissa was born on June 8th, 1971 in St. Paul, MN to Reginald Hinton and Deborah Pavek. She attended Forest Lake Senior Highschool, graduating in the class of 1989. On October 14, 1995, she married Jeff Placzek. They lived in White Bear Lake until moving to Red Wing in the summer of 1999. They were married 26 years and raised two daughters, Andrea and Grace.
She has a deep, personal relationship with Jesus. Knowing with certainty that she knows the Lord, and is now with Him, is the greatest comfort anyone could have.
She is survived by her husband Jeff, daughters Andrea and Grace and granddaughters (Andrea) Madeline, Chloe and Mia. Additional surviving family members include her mother Debbie, brothers Philip and Terry and sister Ganesa, grandparents and aunts, uncles and cousins.
Melissa is a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She’s the author of two watercolor illustrated and hand-lettered books: Chindeep in Bubbles and Welcome Home , Published by Fair Winds Press, a division of Rockport Publishing. She is an accomplished author, illustrator, photographer and food blogger with a massive following of nearly one million people on social media. She was in the middle of writing her first two fiction novels.
She was passionate (to say the least) about many things including politics and being vegan (“Don’t eat your friends.”)
Some of her other passions include: family, love, romance, humor, travel, art, cooking/baking, food, tea, wine and music.
Her first book, Chindeep in Bubbles , was on the New York Times bestsellers list. Victoria Magazine , Melissa’s favorite periodical, published an article about Melissa and her books. She wrote feature articles for TeaTime Magazine and her and her husband Jeff photographed several Minnesota tea rooms for the stories. Her books and food blog (chindeep.com) have been featured in several other national magazines as well as in MN newspapers. Her extensive collection of teacups has been the subject of articles in the Rochester Post Bulletin .
Melissa didn’t want a formal, public funeral or other service. In lieu of flowers, donations to her family can be made to: Jeff Placzek, P.O. Box 300, Red Wing, MN 55066.
