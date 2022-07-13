McRae, Linnea Marcella

Age 88 of Elk River. Passed away on 7-3-2022. Born on 1-29-1934 in Plainview to parents Eduard Roosevelt & Myrtle Gertrude (Larson) Kleiber. She resided at Plainview until age 4; then moved to Goodhue. Linnea graduated from Cannon Falls High School in 1951. After graduation, she went to work for the MN State Employment Service at Red Wing. On 9-4-1953, she married Donald R. McRae. Shortly after, they moved to St. Paul where Don attended Dunwoody and Linnea transferred to the St. Paul local office of the MN State Employment Service. The family lived in Kennewick and Richland, WA before moving back to Elk River. Linnea worked at the Elk River Senior High School and the Elk River Police Department before retirement.
Linnea is survived by her husband of 68 years, Don; children Vickie Lynn (Timothy Dehn), John Eduard McRae (Pam Lindenfelser), and Tamara Jo (Doug Edwards); grandchildren Gabriel Joseph Dehn (Sarah), Karin Linnea (Mike Moffat), Anne Marie Dehn, Joshua Edward Charest, Kayla May (Rich Gannon) and their daughter Hartlyn, Cassandra Lynn (Chris Hill) and their children Madison, Brooklin, Jolin, Charlie, Quinn, and Lincoln, Krystal Marie (Matt Henderson) and their daughter Ryleigh; and sister Ellen DeMae (Kleiber) Stoltz; and many nieces & nephews, other relatives & friends. A memorial service will be held at 11AM with visitation at 10 AM, Sat, 8-6-22 at Elk River Lutheran Church, 729 Main St., NW, Elk River. Memorials preferred to Elk River Lutheran Building Fund. Arr. by Dare’s Funeral Home, Elk River. 763-441-1212. (www.daresfuneralservice.com)
