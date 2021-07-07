Mathias W. Buck

Mathias Willard Buck , age 100, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2021 at Pine Haven Care Center, Pine Island, Minnesota.
Mathias was born August 29, 1920 in Featherstone Township, outside of Goodhue. He was the 5th of 6 children born to William and Lena Buck.
He attended Country School in Featherstone and graduated from Goodhue High School in 1939.
On June 30, 1942, he was united in marriage to Sylvia Albers. They farmed together for many years outside of Zumbrota. Mathias enjoyed farming and was very active in the Farmer’s Union and held many positions in that organization, as well as serving as president for several years.
After many years of farming, he retired in 1977 and he and Sylvia built a home in Zumbrota. He loved fishing and gardening. He greatly enjoyed cooking and baking, especially making rosettes, krumkake and Christmas cookies. He also enjoyed woodworking projects, in particular, making barbie doll houses and pictures out of old barn wood.
The family would like to thank Pine Haven Care Center, and their staff, for the care they gave to Mathias over the past 4 years he resided there. Also, a special thank you to Mayo Hospice for the compassion they showed Mathias during his end of life.
Mathias is survived by his three children; Rod (Kay) Buck, B.J. Smith and Nancee (Dr. Peter) Spittell; 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, and brother Kenneth Buck.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia (2002), brother Silas Buck, three sisters; Verneal Voth, Leone Benidt and Ebba Bredehoft.
Services for Mathias are scheduled for Monday, July 12, 2021, at Christ Lutheran Church, Zumbrota, Minnesota. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM with the funeral service to immediately follow at 11:00. Burial will be Zumbrota Cemetery.
Lunch will be served, please join us.
Memorials are preferred to Christ Lutheran Church, Zumbrota, Minnesota.
Blessed be his memory.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mathias Willard Buck, please visit our floral store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.