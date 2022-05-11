Maryann Schultz

Weather Alert

...Flood Warning continues for the following river in Minnesota... Middle Fork Zumbro River at Pine Island 1S affecting Goodhue County. .The Middle Fork Zumbro River continues to rise as a result of the heavy rainfall from thunderstorms Wednesday morning. More storms will occur this evening and tonight, potentially adding more runoff to the basin. For the Zumbro River...including Pine Island 1S...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Middle Fork Zumbro River at Pine Island 1S. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 400 PM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 12.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 18.2 feet overnight. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.1 feet on 03/31/2013. &&

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 203 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 27 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MINNESOTA BENTON KANDIYOHI MCLEOD MEEKER RENVILLE SHERBURNE SIBLEY STEARNS WRIGHT IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA ANOKA CARVER CHISAGO DAKOTA HENNEPIN ISANTI RAMSEY SCOTT WASHINGTON IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA FREEBORN LE SUEUR NICOLLET RICE STEELE IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA GOODHUE IN WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA CHIPPEWA POPE SWIFT IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN BARRON POLK RUSK IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN CHIPPEWA DUNN EAU CLAIRE PEPIN PIERCE ST. CROIX THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERT LEA, BENSON, BLAINE, CAMBRIDGE, CENTER CITY, CHANHASSEN, CHASKA, CHIPPEWA FALLS, DURAND, EAU CLAIRE, ELK RIVER, FARIBAULT, GAYLORD, GLENWOOD, HASTINGS, HUDSON, HUTCHINSON, LADYSMITH, LE SUEUR, LITCHFIELD, MENOMONIE, MINNEAPOLIS, MONTEVIDEO, MONTICELLO, OLIVIA, OSCEOLA, OWATONNA, RED WING, RICE LAKE, RIVER FALLS, SAUK RAPIDS, SHAKOPEE, ST CLOUD, ST PAUL, ST PETER, STILLWATER, VICTORIA, AND WILLMAR.