Mary Louise Wellvang (nee Manthei)

On Sunday 2/6/22 at 7:07 am Mary Wellvang (nee Manthei) passed away peacefully at the Regina Transitional Care Unit (TCU) in Hastings, MN. She was 89 years old. She was preceded in death by her husband Harold, her father Theodore Manthei, Sr., her mother Lula Manthei, her brother Theodore Manthei, Jr., and her brother William Manthei. She is survived by her sons John (Burnsville, spouse Bonnie), Larry (Ely, spouse Patti), and Jeff (Apple Valley, Rhonda (Roni)), plus numerous nieces/nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many friends from the Red Wing, Zumbrota, Mazeppa, Pine Island, and Owatonna areas. A “Celebration of Her Life” will soon be scheduled and announced – likely for this spring. We offer a special thanks to the facilities and staffs at Potter Ridge Assisted Living in Red Wing and Benedictine Living Community – Regina in Hastings for outstanding care and service in providing for our mother’s needs.

