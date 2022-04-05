Mary Louise Wellvang (Manthei)

We invite you to join us for a “Celebration of Life” for Mary Wellvang on Friday April 29, 2022 at the Zumbrota VFW, 25 East 1st St, Zumbrota, MN 55992. Mary lived in Red Wing for many years, and also Zumbrota, Mazeppa, and Owatonna areas. 5:30 pm: gather, mingle, view memorabilia, enjoy sandwich buffet and drinks. 6:30 pm: live music with several favorite songs; pastoral prayer; share key events from Mary’s life; open mic for people to share stories; close with several more favorite songs.
People can remain until closing.
