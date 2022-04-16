Mary Jo Petersdorf, 75 died peacefully at home Tuesday April 12th, 2022 after a hard fought battle with cancer beating many odds along the way with strength and dignity. She was born November 20th, 1946 in Red Wing, MN to Roger and Elayne(Freeberg) Galvin. She graduated from Red Wing Central High School in 1964, married Michael Petersdorf in 1967. She loved being a stay at home mom, and volunteered in Red Wing schools for 19 plus years. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed going out for coffee and putting on tea parties for her granddaughters. She is survived by daughters Missie (Tom)Tschida, Michelle(Bob) Bendetti, Mindy Petersdorf and Megan(Brad) Buckley. Granddaughters Kiley, Abby, Hattie, and Elsie, nephew Kris Adolph. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Mike and grandsons Jeremy and Brandon. The funeral service will be 11 am Friday April 22 at New River Assembly of God Church, Red Wing with Pastor Tom Johnson officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday April 21st, 6-8pm at New River Assembly of God Church.
Mary Jo Petersdorf
