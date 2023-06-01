Mary J. Thomforde, 94, of Red Wing, died Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at Brookdale Senior Living in Eagan. She was born February 21, 1929, in Red Wing, to Hans and Minnie (Sundby) Madison. She attended Red Wing Schools, graduating from Central High School in 1947 and continued her education, taking courses at Inver Grove Community College, Rochester Community College and Winona State University. After graduation, she worked as a bookkeeper at Central Lumber Co., in the office of Red Wing Pottery and for 26 years, taught at Rocking Horse Academy. Her marriage to Gerald E. Thomforde took place in Red Wing on August 25, 1951. She was a member of First Covenant Church where she taught Sunday School, Bible School, was a member of the choir, held offices in the Covenant Women’s Organization and was a member of the deacon board. She was also a den mother for Troop 32 for many years. She enjoyed her family, working with crafts, gardening, friends, reading, traveling and camping. She is survived by her son, David (Cheryl) Thomforde of Apple Valley; daughter, Diane (Quintin) Legler of Grand Rapids; 8 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; an infant son; a son, Bruce Thomforde; grandson, Alex Thomforde; her parents; seven brothers, Ralph, Norman, Carl, Oliver, David, George and Donald and four sisters, Geneva Madison, Josephine Boll, Dorothy Walen and Ruth Anderson.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023, at First Covenant Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the church. Arrangements handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
