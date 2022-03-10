Mary Flueger

Beloved wife, mother and grandmother Mary Adelaide Flueger, 74, of Red Wing, died peacefully surrounded by her family and devoted husband Barney John Flueger on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Deer Crest Senior Living in Red Wing.
Mary was born in Lake City on August 9, 1947, with her much-loved identical twin sister Margaret. Their parents were Nils Gustav “Gus” and Zeill Margaret (Nihart) Gardlund. Mary grew up in Reads Landing, MN and attended the one room schoolhouse until she was in 6th grade. After which she attended and graduated from Wabasha High School in 1965. While growing up Mary participated in Jobs Daughters International, performed in dance recitals and enjoyed driving her and Margaret around in the family car. After high school she moved to Minneapolis to attend the University of Minnesota majoring in Art.
Mary met the love of her life, Barney John Flueger, at a dance in Lake City. They were united in marriage at Grace Memorial Episcopal Church, Wabasha MN on December 17, 1966. Together they enjoyed a lifetime of raising 4 children, traveling the world, golfing, card clubs, volleyball, boating, going on picnics in the Bantam and working around their land. Mary loved to garden, ride and drive her horses, photography, playing cards with friends, knitting, sewing, crocheting, canning, cooking and baking fabulous food. She was an accomplished artist, cared for and loved all her pets and most of all enjoyed spending time with friends and family.
She worked as the Director of Employee Benefits for Red Wing Publishing for 33 years, retiring in 2014. She was a dedicated member of Christ Episcopal Church in Red Wing serving on altar guild and vestry.
Mary is survived by her husband of 55 years, Barney Flueger, four children, Valerie Flueger Veras (husband Leo) of Los Angeles, CA, Heather Flueger (husband Todd Whalen) of Red Wing, Alicia Lerum (husband Tylor) of Woodbury, and Ryan Flueger (wife Cassandra) of Richfield. As well as seven grandchildren Luisa Veras, Willow Whalen, Teagen, Oden, Teala, Keira Lerum and Adelaide Flueger.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Zackariah “Zack” Gardlund; and twin sister, Margaret Baker.
“Wherever a beautiful soul has been, there is a trail of beautiful memories.”
A memorial service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Christ Episcopal Church with Rev. Letha Wilson-Barnard officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com. Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association www.alz.org and River Bluff Humane Society (Goodhue County) - https://rbhspets.org
