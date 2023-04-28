...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Blue Earth, Brown and
Nicollet Counties.
South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.
Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...
Mississippi River at Hwy 169 in Champlin affecting Hennepin and
Anoka Counties.
Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Hennepin
and Anoka Counties.
Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County.
Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Le Sueur, Sibley and
Scott Counties.
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Scott, Sibley and Carver
Counties.
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Hennepin, Carver and
Scott Counties.
Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Renville,
Yellow Medicine and Chippewa Counties.
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Yellow Medicine, Lac qui
Parle and Chippewa Counties.
Minnesota River at Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties.
South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Wright and Hennepin
Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Goodhue, Pierce and
Dakota Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Goodhue and Pierce
Counties.
Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Ramsey, Washington and
Dakota Counties.
Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Goodhue,
Pierce, Washington and Dakota Counties.
St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Pierce, Washington and St.
Croix Counties.
.Rivers have crested and are falling. Continued light precipitation
could slow the speed of the rivers falling, but should not lead to
secondary crests.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 683.0 feet, Lock and Dam 3 may end operations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 815 AM CDT Friday, the stage was 682.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 815 AM CDT Friday was 683.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 681.2 feet Friday
morning next week.
- Flood stage is 680.5 feet.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE).
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 830 AM CDT Friday, the stage was 18.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 830 AM CDT Friday was 18.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 17.3 feet Friday
morning next week.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
&&
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Iowa...Wisconsin...
Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Vernon, Houston, Allamakee
and Crawford Counties.
Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.
Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Clayton, Allamakee
and Crawford Counties.
Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Vernon and
Houston Counties.
Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Trempealeau and
Buffalo Counties.
Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Goodhue and
Pepin Counties.
Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.
...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...
Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.
.The Mississippi River at Alma, WI has fallen below flood stage.
Therefore, the Flood Warning has been cancelled at this location.
Elsewhere flooding continues. Many locations are still experiencing
moderate to major flooding. Locations between Genoa Dam 8 and
Guttenberg Dam 8 will likely see the Mississippi crest sometime
today.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.
The next statement will be issued early this morning at 545 AM CDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River at Lake City.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 19.2 feet, The intersection of South Oak Street and
Camp Lakeview Road is closed.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 18.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 4:15 AM CDT Friday was 18.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet this morning.
- Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.6 feet on 05/01/1975.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Red Wing Milling Company may experience
basement flooding and begin pumping.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 815 AM CDT Friday, the stage was 15.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 815 AM CDT Friday was 16.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 14.2 feet Friday
morning next week.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
&&
