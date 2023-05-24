Mary Elizabeth Leach passed away May 18, 2023 in Red Wing, Minnesota. Born October 11, 1930, in El Reno, Oklahoma, she married Bob Brandley in 1948 and they farmed there until buying a farm in Steel County, MN in 1956. They were later divorced. She married David Leach in Owatonna, MN in 1969. They moved to Bigfork, Montana in 1989 and later to Kalispell. David preceded her in death in 2014 and she returned to Minnesota. Through a wide variety of interests, Mary had an impact on many lives. She was an artist at Josten’s in the 60’s, and was a free-lance artist under whose direction the Owatonna Arts Center was founded in 1974. She later helped start a house for youth in crisis there. In Montana, she was co-founder of Touch of Grace, a free clinic, and created and operated a charitable mission called “The Gathering Place” in connection with Christ Episcopal Church. In her leisure time, she enjoyed some golf, travel, gardening, wood carving, quilting and she especially enjoyed mountain hiking. She was active in the Church throughout her lifetime. Mary is survived by all of these whom she lifted up faithfully in her daily prayers: James Brandley and Sandra of Ely, MN, Steve Brandley and Annette of Bethany, OK, Kathryn Brandley Lockerby of Red Wing, MN and Deborah Leach Coakley and William of Dubuque, IA and her numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Michael Lockerby in June 2022. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at Concordia Lutheran Church, Red Wing with a visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery in Owatonna. May God bless her memory and give her His peaceful rest. Arrangements handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Mary E. Leach
