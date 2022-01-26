Mary Clark

Age 78, of Red Wing, MN, passed away at home from heart failure on January 8, 2022. She was born and raised in Eau Claire, WI and attended Memorial High School, where she met her husband of 60 years, Jim. Together, they had two children. She graduated from UW River Falls with a degree in Business. After graduation she bought the Cloak Room with her business partner, Bonnie, where not only the business thrived, but she did as well.
She volunteered for the Mayo Clinic Auxiliary, had a flair for entertaining, enjoyed playing bridge with her many friends, and spending time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by parents William and Laura, and sister, Elizabeth.
She is survived by her husband, Jim, son Dean, daughter Laura (Paul), grandchildren Peter and Georgiana, brother Ben (Jan), sister Sarah, and nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 am on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at First Lutheran Church in Red Wing with a light luncheon to follow. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to 200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN, 55905. Attn: Mayo Clinic Hospice
