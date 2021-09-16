Mary Anne Ferrin, 90, of Red Wing, died Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on August 3, 1931, in Red Wing to H.R. and Marion (Rockwell) Dahl. She graduated from Red Wing Central High School in 1949 and Macalester College in 1953. On January 23, 1954, she married Frank Ferrin. She was employed by Northern State Power Company as a Home Economist. She wrote a weekly column in the Republican Eagle and had a radio show on then, KAAA
She was president of Red Wing Area American Association of University Women Junior Theater Association and the Community Concerts Association. She was also a member of PEO chapter P and Woman’s Study Club. She was chairman of the Downtown Development Association where she and George Brooks promoted and started River City Days. She co-founded the Goodhue County Information and Referral and the Volunteer Action Center. For five years she was the Volunteer Director of the Minnesota Correctional Facility. In 1981 Macalester College awarded her it’s Distinguished Citizen Award.
She was a 15-year-member of the board of the Sheldon Theater and served as President of the board for five years during the restoration of the theater. She was an active member of United Lutheran Church, serving as primary Sunday School Superintendent and later as the President of the Congregation. She loved reading, entertaining and she was fortunate to travel to over 60 countries.
She was most fortunate to have been married to Frank for 67 years and to have a wonderful family and great friends.
She is survived by her husband, Frank; five children, Meridee (Duke Schneider) Ferrin of Naples, FL, Jane (Jeff) Hummer of Cocoa Beach, FL, Anne Ferrin of Red Wing, Bill (Sue) Ferrin of Great Falls, MT and John Ferrin (Amy Gullickson) of Red Wing; six grandsons, Ben, Mitch and Adam Johnson, Brady Kells, Andy and T.J. Ferrin and two great-granddaughters, Harper and Leighton Kells. She is preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021, at United Lutheran Church in Red Wing with Reverend Justin Boeding officiating. Burial will be at a later date at Calvary Cemetery in Red Wing. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the church. Memorials are preferred to Mayo Red Wing Hospice or the Sheldon Theatre. Arrangements are by the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences maybe sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.