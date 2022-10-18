Mary Anna Cedar

Mayo Clinic Hospital – Austin Campus. Mary was born October 12, 1932, in Belvidere Township, Goodhue County, to Frank and Mary (Krick) Heppelmann. She grew up in the Bellechester area with her seven brothers, attending school in Bellechester and at the Villa Maria. On November 20, 1954, she married Thomas Cedar.
Mary is survived by her children, Patricia (Randy) Baranczyk, Roberta (Bill) Worth, Rita (Matt) Strauss, and Daniel (Bonnie) Cedar; eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; brothers, Richard Heppelmann, Edward Heppelmann, Leo (Louise) Heppelmann, and Kenneth Heppelmann; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, three brothers, and an infant sister.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, October 24, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Red Wing with Father Thomas McCabe officiating. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Cemetery in Hastings. Friends and family may visit from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 23, at Schleicher Funeral Homes, Lake City Chapel and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Memorials are preferred to Potters Ridge in Red Wing.
Arrangements by Schleicher Funeral Homes, Lake City Chapel. Guest register may be signed at www.schleicherfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.