Mary Ann Hallenberger, 87, of Lake City and formerly of Frontenac, passed away on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Hospital – Rochester, Saint Marys Campus. She was born February 28, 1933, in Red Wing to Walter and Anna (Anderson) Dierke. On March 2, 1957, she married Sten Hallenberger in Red Wing.
Mary loved gardening was also a member of the Bittersweet Garden Club. She was a Boy Scout leader and served as the awards person and treasurer for the Boy Scouts. Mary was a member of First Lutheran Church.
Mary is survived by her sons, Paul (Amy) Hallenberger of Red Wing, and David (Margaret) Hallenberger of Cottage Grove; one grandson, Kevin Hallenberger. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 14, at First Lutheran Church in Lake City with Pastor Duane Holst officiating. Friends and family may visit starting at 1:00 p.m. at the church.
Arrangements by Schleicher Funeral Homes, Lake City Chapel. Guest register may be signed at www.schleicherfuneralhomes.com
