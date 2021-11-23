Marvin Zorn

Marvin Philip Zorn, 83, of Red Wing, died peacefully Monday, November 22, 2021 at The Terrace in Cannon Falls.
He was born on August 11, 1938 in Lake City to John and Margaret (Biever) Zorn. He graduated in 1957 from Goodhue High School. On April 30, 1960 he married Gertrude “Trudy” Zorn at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Red Wing. He worked at Red Wing Shoe for 2 years and then began his career as an ironworker for 41 years with L.H. Sowles Company until he retired in 2001. He also farmed with his three sons. He loved spending time with his family, playing cards, western movies and deer hunting.
He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Goodhue.
Marvin is survived by three sons: Robert (Lori) Zorn, Michael Zorn and John (Fatima) Zorn, all of Red Wing; four grandsons: Nicholas (Alicia), Philip (Brittney), of Goodhue, Matthew (Bethany) Eau Claire, WI and Johan Zorn of Red Wing; five great grandchildren: Jaylen, Isaiah, Zahra, Caleb and Koa Zorn, all of Goodhue. Sisters: Betty Johnson of Milpitas, CA, Alice Mae Frie of Fountain City, WI, and Mardella Zorn-Arnold of Red Wing. Brother-in-laws: Robert (Rosa) Frazier of Westerly, RI, Walter (Judy Dressen) and Frank (Gwen) Frazier of Red Wing; Sister-in-laws: Sheila Murphy of Diamond Bluff, WI, Maureen (Paul) Winberg and Janice Frazier of Red Wing, Agnes Zorn of Rochester and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sisters: Justine Perrotte and Beulah Wahlin; Brothers: Clarence, John and Lawrence; Brother-in-laws: Anthony Perrotte, Glen Wahlin, Gaylord Frie, Larry Frazier, Richard “Dick” Murphy and Rolland Arnold.
The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 29, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Goodhue, with Father Thomas McCabe officiating. Burial will be at St. Columbkill Catholic Cemetery in Goodhue.
Friends and family may visit from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, November 28, at Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel in Red Wing, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Wearing masks will be optional.
Memorials are preferred to donor’s choice.
