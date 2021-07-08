Marvin Schrimpf

Marvin Harvey Schrimpf, 91, of Bella Vista. Arkansas, formerly of Bloomington, Minnesota died Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Arkansas. He was born on February 28, 1930, in Red Wing to Emil and Alice (Persig) Schrimpf. He was preceded in death by his parents and twin brother, Melvin. He is survived by one sister, Elain Greenfield of North Branch, Minnesota; four nieces and nephews and friend, Don Nichols of Bella Vista.
Marvin was raised on the family farm near Bay City, Wisconsin and graduated from Ellsworth High School with honors. In 1964, he earned his B.A. degree from St. Olaf College in Northfield and in 1968, his M.A. from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, Wisconsin.
Marvin taught in the Bloomington, Minnesota public school system and later in the Aramco Schools, Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia. Upon his return to the US he concluded his teaching career in Bloomington. During his teaching years, Marvin served as department chairperson, held office in the Art Educators of Minnesota organization, organized art workshops, held membership in the Minnesota Education Association and served as South Hennepin Uniserv Economic Services Chairperson. He participated in national conventions, steering committees, assessment planning and instructed adult education classes.
Marvin graduated from the Travel Career School of Minnesota and Southview Travel in West St. Paul, Minnesota. He traveled extensively, visiting every continent except Antarctica. This broadened his horizons. Upon retirement, he spent winters at his home in Phoenix, Arizona. In 2005, Marvin designed and assigned construction of his lakeside dream home in Bella Vista, Arkansas. This was his pride and joy. Lawn and garden work kept him well occupied. In Bella Vista he was a member of United Lutheran Church.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021, at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel with Reverend Dan Nordine officiating. Burial will be at the Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be for one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Memorials are preferred to the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, PO Box 5248, Bella Vista, AR 72714. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
