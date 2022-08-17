Martin Lohmann, age 100, passed away Monday, August 15 2022 at The Bridges Assisted Living in Zumbrota. Martin was born on November 1, 1921 to H. August and Margaret (Bargsten) Lohmann in Zumbrota Township, MN. Martin has been in the Zumbrota area for all of his life. He farmed for 26 years, was a carpenter for 8 years, drove a school bus for 9 years, and sold insurance for over 40 years. Martin also ran 3 sawmills and a machine shop. He was also a very active community member, serving on numerous boards including: the Zumbrota School Board, Builders for Christ, Wanamingo Mutual Insurance Board, R.E.A. Board, United Power Association, Goodhue Historical Society, Zumbrota Lions Club, and the Christ Lutheran Church Council. Martin’s latter years were filled with modern technology (iPad, cellphone) allowing him to keep up with his grandkids’ adventures.
Martin is survived by his brother, David Lohmann; children, Kathy (Stan) Wasley, Bob (Jo) Lohmann, Mark (Conleigh) Lohmann, Ellen (Dennis) Cunningham, Tom Anderson, Sally (Dale) Fox, Les (Jeanne) Anderson, Rick (Dawn) Anderson; multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wives, Leila Bremer Lohmann and Lucille Anderson Lohmann.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 20 at Christ Lutheran Church in Zumbrota, with Pastor Wayne Schoch officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church and burial will follow the service at Zumbrota Cemetery. Online condolences are welcome and may be shared mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
