Martin, Donna Mae

Age 81 of Red Wing passed away on September 7, 2022 at the Lake City Care Center after a brief illness.
Born to Gwynn and Alice (Bachler) Hull in Port Huron Michigan on April 15, 1941.
She married Daniel Martin on June 20, 1959. She was a housewife until they moved to Florida in the early 1970’s. She worked as a clerk in a jewelry store and a clothing store before becoming a medical assistant in a Nurse Midwives office later working in a Cardiologists office. After Daniel retired they lived in Georgia until Daniels death. Donna then moved to the Co-op in Red Wing. She liked to read and play cards which she did several times a week with the other ladies at the Co-op. She was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her children Denise Minter (Terry), Daniel Martin and Dean (Susie) Martin; four grandchildren: April Minter, Matthew Minter, Jessica Martin and Jacob Martin and three great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her brothers Richard (Phyllis) Hull, William (Kay) Hornby, Thomas (Mindy) Hornby all of Michigan, Robert (Patty) Hornby of Tennessee and Sister-in-law Karen Hornby of Georgia. She was preceded in death by her husband Daniel, one infant child, her brother Michael (Mickey) Hornby and her parents.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
