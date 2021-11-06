Martha Thomas

Martha Victoria Thomas, 94, of Red Wing, died Saturday, November 6, 2021 at St. Crispin – the Villa. She was born September 7, 1927 to John and Josephine (Stasney) Hlavaty in Dayton, Texas. She grew up on a farm in Liberty County, the youngest of 4. She graduated from Dayton Texas High School in 1944 and from Sam Houston University in Huntsville, Texas in 1949. On June 13, 1953 she married Bill Thomas and the couple made their home in Houston. They would later move to Seattle and then to Libertyville, Illinois. Martha worked as an elementary school secretary in Vernon Hills, Illinois for many years. She was also a nursery school, Sunday school and substitute teacher. She was a lifelong, faithful Presbyterian and member of the Presbyterian Women. She was very proud of her work with the Lake County Chapter of Parents of Children with Learning Disabilities where she helped to establish the curriculum for the public school.
She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking and entertaining. She loved to travel and she and Bill were fortunate to travel all over Europe and to the Panama Canal. She enjoyed telling stories about her travels and her childhood growing up on the farm.
She will be missed by many, including her daughter, Vicky Thomas of Red Wing; and son, Brian (Karen) Thomas of Belvidere, Illinois; five grandchildren, David Ewart, William Ewart, Anna Ewart, Kevin Thomas and Laura (Daniel) Schall.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Bill; son, John Thomas; sister, Rosalie Dlouhy; brothers, Calvin and John Hlavaty; and her parents.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m., Friday, November 12, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Greg Bolt presiding. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Book of Golden Memories at First Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be left with the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
